Alleged IGP Removal: Bugri Naabu confirms voice in leaked tape 

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Aug 29, GNA- Mr Daniel Bugri Naabu, Paramount Chief of Namong at Yunyoo in the North East Region in the Mamprugu Kingdom, has confirmed his voice in the alleged leaked tape calling for the removal of Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector General of Police.

Mr Naabu made the confirmation on Monday when he appeared before the seven-member bi-partisan Committee probing into the secret recording of an alleged plot to oust Dr Dampare, Inspector General of Police (IGP) from office.

“…The truth is that the tape is there and the voice there is my voice with the three others I spoke with,” he told the Committee during its public hearing underway in Parliament House Accra.

Mr Naabu, also the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, and first witness, therefore mentioned “one Commander Asare, based at Police Depot, Commissioner of Police, Mensah, currently on leave before his retirement and Gyebi, a Police Superintendent based at the Police Headquarters whom he had never met before but spoke with on the phone as the other three” he engaged in the conversation with at his office in Osu.

He told the Committee the two senior officers approached him with an agenda to advocate for the removal of the IGP adding, “The reason behind this request, as conveyed by the officers, was that Dr Akuffo-Damapre’s actions were perceived to align more closely with the interests of the opposition NDC, thereby potentially undermining the ruling party’s chances in the upcoming 2024 elections,” he said.

According to him, the request by the top officers scared him, hence his decision to record them to make it difficult for any denial.

Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, constituted a seven-member bi-partisan Committee to probe into a secret recording of an alleged plot to remove Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector General of Police (IGP) from office ahead of the 2024 general election.

The Committee, which has up to September 10, 2023, to report back to the House, is made up of three members each from the Majority and Minority sides of Parliament, and a technical person.

The committee is chaired by Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South with Mr James Agalga, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Builsa North as the Vice-Chairman.

It has Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah, NPP MP for Okaikwei Central; Madam Ophelia Mensah, NPP MP for Mfantseman; Mr Eric Opoku, NDC MP for Asunafo South and Mr Peter Lanchene Tuobu, NDC MP for Wa West as members of the Committee.

While Dr Isaac Lartey Annang, a lawyer and a human rights activist, is a technical person appointed by Mr Bagbin.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

