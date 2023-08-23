Agent regulations: FIFA fined €150,000 by German court

Düsseldorf, Aug 23, (dpa/GNA) – The ruling body FIFA, has been fined €150,000 ($163,000) by a German court, in connection with regulations on football agents.

A Dortmund district court, in a ruling seen by dpa, imposed the administrative fine because it believed FIFA, was still violating its verdict from May in favour of agents.

It said the May ruling was not limited to German agents, and FIFA appeared to still be demanding agents to submit to its new regulations, without making a difference whether they operate in Germany or the European Union.

The regulations came into force in January, to establish a fairer and more transparent football transfer system, including a mandatory FIFA license for agents, the prohibition of multiple representation to avoid conflicts of interest, and the introduction of a cap on agent fees.

After a transition period until October 1, only licensed agents are allowed to work in the football industry.

The Dortmund court had imposed the same €150,000 administrative fine on the German Football Federation (DFB) earlier in the year in a similar context.

The DFB regulations have also been referred to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) by Germany’s Federal Court of Justice (BGH), on whether they violate European antitrust law.

