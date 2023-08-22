60 Ghanaian students win Erasmus scholarship to study in Europe

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, Aug. 22, GNA – Sixty Ghanaian students have won the European Union (EU) funded Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters Degree (EMJMD) scholarship to pursue courses in Europe’s top academic institutions.

The Erasmus programme is one of the initiatives under Erasmus+ that offers scholarships to students from EU partner countries to study in

European institutions and contribute to the exchange of knowledge and ideas across cultures.

The programme provides an opportunity for students to broaden their career horizons, gain top-class knowledge, and develop global perspectives through studying.

It covers a wide range of disciplines, including STEM fields, humanities, social sciences, arts and business.

Mr Irchad Razaaly, EU Ambassador to Ghana, at a pre-departure event in Accra, said EU was a key partner to Ghana on education, offering Ghanaian youth unique opportunity to gain top-level academic experience and diverse cultural experiences throughout their study in Europe.

“I have no doubt this will shape your skills and character, preparing you for competitive and stimulating

careers.”

“I also hope that your experiences will fuel your inner leaders and change

makers, and give you new insights on how to build futures – both in Ghana and beyond,” he added.

Mr Razaaly said the programme did not only support academic opportunities, but also fostered cultural understanding, mutual respect, and the building of lifelong connections between Ghana and Europe.

He said this reflected EU’s commitment to enhancing education partnerships between Europe and Ghana and fostering exchange of knowledge and expertise in various domains.

Mrs Mamle Andrews, Chief Director, Ministry of Education, urged the students to embrace the opportunity with enthusiasm and a commitment to excellence, as they immersed themselves in academic, cultural, and social experiences offered by their host institutions.

“We look forward to your return to Ghana equipped with new perspectives, innovative ideas, and a determination to contribute

to the growth and development of our great nation,” she added.

Elizabeth Codjoe, one of the beneficiaries, who would be studying Food Innovation and Product Design in France, said she was delighted at the opportunity to study abroad.

She said she was hopeful that she would learn new things and become better off through her studies in France.

