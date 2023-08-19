2023 PETFUN has attracted 32 teams for the giant trophy   

By Francis Ameyibor

Tema, Aug. 19, GNA – The 2023 PETFUN Volleyball competition has attracted 32 teams to fight through the non-invasive sports game of a net type where there are two competing teams of six members who control the ball with body movements to sway the opponent.

The PETFUN Volleyball competitors are from the camp of Bulk Import, Distributing, and Export Companies (BIDECs); Tank Farms; National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs); and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketing Companies (LPGMCs) are set for the PETFUN 2023 trophy.

The line-up obtained by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Sports Desk includes Superior Oil Company, JP Trustees, Radiance Petroleum, Petro Sankofa, Fuel Trade, Petronax Energy, Frimps Oil Company, Petrosol Ghana, and IBM Petroleum.

Others are Trade-Cross, Sawadigo Oil Company, Aegis & Huille Company, Benab Oil Company, National Petroleum Authority, Cirrus Oil Services, Trinity Oil Company, GAB Energy, Vivo Energy Ghana, JO & JU Oil Company, and ZEN Petroleum.

The rest are Desert Oil Ghana, GRID Petroleum Ghana, Frontier Oil Ghana, Kabore Oil, Strategic Energies, GOIL Company PLC, Engen Ghana, R & P Oil Company, ICON Energy, TEL Energy, Star Oil Company, and HUSS Petroleum are set for the trophy.

The PETFUN 2023, organized by the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMCs), is slated for Saturday, August 26 from 06:15 to 17:00 at the Armed Forces Sports Complex, Burma Camp.

Other events for the day include swimming, Sack race, Tug of War, Draft, Table Tennis, Lime and Spoon, Playing Cards, Chewing of Apple, Ludo, and Football.

Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Duah, Chief Executive Officer of AOMC, explained in an interview with Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Sports Desk that the fun games give workers, Management Teams and Board Members of the various companies a social platform to forge connections and establish better networks with other stakeholders across the board.

The games, according to Mr. Agyemang-Duah, who is also the AOMC Industry Coordinator, offers all participating companies the chance to grow their networks, lessen stress and burnout, and gain new skills.

Meanwhile Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Sports Desk has picked information that some major stakeholders in the industry, which include the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Finance, Bank of Ghana, and Energy Commission will be sending observers to monitor the fun games.

Others who will be monitoring the PETFUN 2023 closely are, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST).

