2023 Jalsa Salana UK ends with thousands renewing their pledge and commitment

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Aug. 8, GNA – The Annual Convention (Jalsa Salana) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK has ended with tens of thousands renewing their pledge and commitment to the Community.

The 57th edition of the Convention also known as Jalsa Salana aimed to strengthen the link of man with God as well as to bring the community together in a spirit of brotherhood.

The three-day event, which commenced on Friday July 29 and ended on Sunday July 30, 2023, aimed to enhance the understanding of the peaceful teachings of Islam through various keynote speeches.

The unique event brought more than 35,000 participants from more than 100 countries to increase religious knowledge and promote a sense of peace in society.

Eminent speakers discussed a range of religious topics and their relevance to contemporary society with several Parliamentarians, Civic Leaders and Diplomats from different countries also addressed the gathering and underline the Conventions objective of enhancing unity, understanding and mutual respect.

His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the Head of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, addressed the Convention over each of the three days.

He provided an invaluable insight into religious teachings and how they were a source of guidance for the world today.

The Ahmadi Muslim Community has been providing humanitarian needs through various means, be it through establishing schools and hospitals.

GNA

