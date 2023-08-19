2023 Chale Wote Street Art Festival will offer “multi-disciplinary art experience” — Organisers

Accra, Aug 19, GNA – Accra[dot]alt, organisers of Accra’s Chale Wote Street Art Festival, has promised art enthusiasts and visitors “an unforgettable multi-disciplinary art experience” at this year’s event.

It said the 2023 Chale Wote Street Art Festival would be a celebration of more than a decade of offering some of the most iconic public art interventions by African artists, as well as co-creations with collaborators from across the world.

The iconic Black Star Square, located some three kilometres to the east of Jamestown, and the adjoining streets in the Osu community are to witness a new wave of artists creating some of the most innovative contemporary works of art in Africa, the organisers said in a release sighted by Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Chale Wote 2022 – Image Credit: Accra[dot]altradio

There will be no Chale Wote Street Art Festival activities in James Town this year.

All programming throughout the Festival week will be held within Osu.

The new festival perimeter will feature open air mural exhibitions by leading Ghanaian and international artists, showcase work inspired by the rebellion of enslaved Afro-Brazilians in 1835 Salvador Bahia and their glorious return to present day Ghana, Togo and Nigeria.

The 13th edition of the African art festival is billed to host the industry’s biggest acts, featuring hundreds of performances and exhibitions across several stages, throughout the festival grounds.

“There will be 4 music stages with 120 musicians and bands, LABS, Salons, design, photography, processions, street theater and the Shika Shika Art Fair that will host independent artists at the Christianborg castle,” the release said.

The Ghanaian art collective, Afuabe, are expected to detail the Gold Coast’s long history of resistance against colonial invasions, through their live creation of murals.

Other highlights are performance arts, graffiti and the Chale Wote Film Labs and knowledge sharing salons at the Castle Gardens from 22nd August to 24th August.

The world famous Highlife Café will open alongside the Accra Cookout to serve Accra’s favourite and obscure delicacies.

The release said visitors would enjoy walking tours to historical sites and buildings with fascinating stories within the Osu community.

Since its inception in 2011, Chale Wote has supported and showcased artworks and artists working outside of gallery spaces.

Chale Wote Street Art Festival is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Ghana Tourism Authority, Ghana Museums & Monuments Board, and Korley Klottey Municipal Assembly.

Other supporters include Dr. Zenator Agyeman Rawlings, Member of Parliament for Korley Klottey, CITI FM/TV, Institute Francais and Lododo Art.

GNA

