2023 Chale Wote Art Festival opens with a remembrance procession

By GNA Chale Wote Team

Accra, Aug. 22, GNA – The 2023 Chale Wote Art Festival has taken off with a customary “remembrance” procession in the Osu community in Accra.

The walk started at about 1600hrs on Monday with the ‘train’ making its first stop at the Osu Klottey Shrine, near the Christiansborg Castle, where the team sought spiritual ‘clearance and permission’ from the gods to proceed whilst seeking their blessings.

Dressed in all-white outfit with “nyanya” leaves – believed to purify, heal, and ward-off evil spirits around their necks, the about 500 men and women took part in the procession, which lasted for about 30 minutes.

The participants were led by traditional leaders through some principal streets where libations were poured at every road intersection with spiritual leaders ringing bells and children carrying small calabashes.

The significance, according to the traditionalists, is to pave the way for a smooth celebration and to bring blessings to the Osu community.

Some residents stood along the streets to catch a glimpse of the entourage, which included the convenor of the Charle Wote Festival, Mantse Ayikwei, Nii Aryetey Aryeh, and popular musician, Belinda Ekua Amoah, aka Mzbel.

Amidst singing and drumming, the participants made their way to the Independence Ark, where Numo Gbelenfo III, Chief Priest of Osu, poured libation again to officially indicate commencement of the festival and ask the gods to ensure peaceful celebration.

Though the procession temporarily caused vehicular traffic on the Osu-Teshie main road, some passengers appeared to be enjoying the display of rich Ghanaian culture.

The deafening sound of traditional drums accompanied by exotic dances and performances announced the end of the opening ceremony of the event.

Some participants returned from the walk looking exhausted, but said the spiritual exercise was worth the time.

Ms Adjele Hosanna, a Ga Language Advocate, participating in the walk for the first-time, described it as “challenging, but insightful”.

Mr Anny Osabutey, who has been part of the organisation of the festival since inception, said there were more exciting activities line-up in the coming days, and urged everyone to experience the celebration.

“The art is created for the people by the people. Chale Wote will not be where it is today without the active involvement and acceptance of the people so, we want all of them to come out to see amazing pieces of work on display at the grand finale on Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

The remembrance walk paved the way for a movie screening event known as the ‘FilmLab’, which would continue until Friday.

The opening saw performances by members of the Saakumu Dance group, along with other live music events at the Castle Gardens.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

