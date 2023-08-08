2023 BECE: Two pregnant candidates, two nursing mothers write in Akatsi South   

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (V/R), Aug. 8, GNA – Two pregnant candidates within the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region are taking part in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The five-day nationwide examination, which began on Monday, saw the two pregnant candidates writing their first two papers at the Akatsi Senior High Technical School, which is hosting more than 1,377 out of the 1,666 total registered candidates.

Mr Umar Ayaana Karim, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of Education, made this known after monitoring the exercise on the first day.

Two other candidates at the Avenor Senior High Technical Centre had also been recognised as nursing mothers, who were taking part in the exercise.

Mr Ayaana indicated that the exercise went on peacefully without any challenge.

Further checks by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the remaining centers revealed that no similar conditions had been recognised while the exams were progressing smoothly.

A total of 856 girls and 810 boys from 78 basic schools are taking part in this year’s BECE within the Municipality.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

