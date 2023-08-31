2023/24 GPL winner to receive GH¢500, 000 as prize money 

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Aug.30, GNA- The Ghana Football Association has announced an increment in the prize money for the winner of the BetPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL).

This would see the next GPL winner pocket GH¢500, 000, a GH¢200,000 increment from what current winners Medeama SC received last season.

Mr. Kurt Okraku, as part of getting the league in its best shape, made this announcement at the launch of the 2023/24 BetPawa Ghana Premier League at the Eastern Premier Hotel in Koforidua, Eastern Region.

He announced that the second and third placed teams would receive GH¢200, 000 and GH¢100, 000 respectively.

With the new introduction by the football body, teams who placed fourth, fifth and sixth positions would pocket GH¢80,000, GH¢70, 000 and GH¢60,000 respectively.

A total amount of GH¢140,000 would be shared among the seventh to tenth placed teams with a GH¢10, 000 interval from the highest to the lowest.

The 2023/24 BetPawa Ghana Premier League season is expected to kick off on September 15.

GNA

