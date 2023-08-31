Assault on female student: Eduwatch urges Police to file charges against deposed Assistant Headmaster  

By Agnes Ansah

Accra, Aug.31, GNA-African Education Watch (EDUWATCH), a think tank with focus on education, has urged the Police to file charges against the deposed Assistant Headmaster of Nkwatsia Presbyterian Senior High School, who allegedly assaulted a female student for going to town without exeat.

“I know they have relieved the teacher of his duties, but that is not a punitive action, that is for investigation. So, where he/she is found to have gone against any code, punitive actions should be taken against that Assistant Head.

“Also, it is very important that when there are elements of criminality, the Police should be able to take action,” Mr Divine Kpe, Senior Programmes Officer, Africa Education Watch, said in a phone interview with the GNA.

A second-year student of Nkwatsia Presbyterian SHS in the Eastern Region is said to have been assaulted by the Assistant Headmaster of the School for going to town without permission.

The Ghana Education Service on August 29 released a statement condemning the act of the Assistant Headmaster and consequently relieved him of his duties.

The statement said the Eastern Regional Directorate of the GES was collaborating with the school administration and the relevant law enforcement agencies to initiate a thorough investigation into the incident.

Mr Kpe told the GNA that despite the actions that GES had taken and would take after the investigations, the Police should not hesitate to deal with the criminal aspect of the issue to deter others from doing same.

“We need to use this case to serve as deterrent to teachers and also to heads of institutions that abusing students is not acceptable, and that the school needs to be safe for every child to be comfortable to learn.”

He said students would always flout school rules and regulations; however, they must be safe in the school environment so, teachers and school administration must resort to laid down rules and regulations to discipline them and not violent acts.

