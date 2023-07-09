Zambia’s President assures Zoomlion of conducive environment to operate in Zambia

Accra, July 09, GNA – The Zambia President, Hakainde Hichilema has assured the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) of his readiness to unlock all rigidities in Zambia to allow Jospong’s operate to transform the waste and technology sectors up to the speed of Ghana.

He expressed satisfaction about what Ghana has done so far through Jospong to be able to create value from the waste menace.

President Hichilema was addressing leaders of the Jospong Group of Companies at the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant (ACARP) to abreast themselves with its operations in Accra during a working visit to Ghana.

The President is on three-day visit to Ghana.

The Zambian President noted that leaders of Africa have shifted focus on talking politics to how to create opportunities for the African people and that is the new paradigm on the table.

“We don’t need you to persuade us to give you the opportunity to operate; it is our responsibility to build African businesses that will give jobs to our people,” he assured.

He assured JGC that, he would immediately set up a committee at the Zambia Presidency to coordinate with the Jospong team to start work as a matter of urgency.

“We won an election massively, and we are going to walk the talk to improve the lives of the people” adding that Africans must learn how to choose their leaders so that these leaders can work to the larger benefit of the people.

The Executive Chairman of JGC, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong who received the entourage with his wife, Mrs Adelaide Araba Agyepong, and key executives of the JGC, said the nature of African waste constituted 61 percent of organic waste, which must be turned into fertilizer.

“The rest are plastics 14 per cent, leather, glass three percent, textiles two per cent and e-waste five percent, among others is exactly what Jospong is doing in Africa,” he added.

He assured the Zambian President and his entourage of his immediate action in that regard where several waste recycling plants and mechanisms would be put in place to rid their cities of the waste menace.

The Zambian President was accompanied by his Ministers for Tourism, Rodney Sikumba, Mines and Minerals, Ms Margaret Ekua Prah, Ghana’s Ambassador to Zambia as well as other members of the diplomatic corps.

GNA

