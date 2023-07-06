Women told to seek expert advice on reproductive complications

By Leonora Asare

Accra, July 06, GNA – Madam Josephine Azornu, a nurse, says it is imperative that women seek expert advice on reproductive issues to enhance their wellbeing.

Reproductive issues, especially those relating to the menstrual cycle and ovulation in general had their own complications hence the expert advice, she said.

An expert advice on such issues, particularly in cases where women experienced any change in their normal reproductive cycle could be timely in saving them from developing dangerous diseases, Ms. Azornu explained.

She was contributing to a webinar on reproductive health in women, monitored by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra.

According to her, the slightest change one experienced in her reproductive cycle could be attributed to many interpretations.

Therefore, visiting the gynaecologist regularly for check-ups was necessary to detect early and also prevent some complications such as fibroid, endometriosis and adenomyosis.

Ms. Azornu explained that these diseases could be devastating in the advanced stages with their own related negative consequences.

She expressed worry that most women cared less about their reproductive health and called for an attitudinal change in their own interest.

Dr. Le’Nise Brothers, a nutritionist, author and specialist in women’s health, contributing to the webinar, said under no circumstance should women resort to self-medication when faced with changes or challenges in their reproductive cycle.

“For instance, when a woman experiences very painful menstruation or ovulation that gets her bed-bound for two days, then this could be a problem which calls for medical check-up,” she advised.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

