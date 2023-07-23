Widows in NPP Ablekuma Central pick nomination form for Collins Amoah 

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, July 23, GNA Widows in the Ablekuma Central constituency of the New Patriotic Party have picked nomination forms for Mr Collins Amoah, a businessman, to contest the Party’s parliamentary primaries.

The Widows were accompanied by sections of the party delegates in the constituency to pick up the form in Accra.

Mr Amoah, who spoke with the media after picking up the forms, thanked the widows for the honour done to him.

He said he had outlined five strategic policies for the constituency, of which four were implemented to ensure victory in the party’s parliamentary elections.

“My entire four-year salary as a Member of Parliament will be given to the constituency to support the well-being of our delegates,” he said.

Mr Amoah pledged to prioritise job creation for the youth and skilled workers in the constituency, adding that the organisation of a job fair that resulted in the recruitment of 25 youth was a testament to his agenda.

He said women’s empowerment, providing financial assistance to them, and proving their livelihoods were some of the policies implemented in the constituency under his tutelage.

“I have implemented healthcare for the elderly and delegates from age 50 years till death, covering insurance for funerals, including emergency sickness and surgeries,” he added.

He pledged to increase the monthly stipends for the Widows in the constituency, urging the delegates to look at their economic situations and vote wisely for him.

“We have the power to break the eight. We need to be united and remain focused to wrestle power from the National Democratic Congress parliamentary seat in the 2024 elections,” he said.

He called for healthy electioneering devoid of untoward situations that would affect the image of the party, stressing that he was the best strategist to win the primaries and represent the party in the parliamentary elections.

The National Executive Council on Monday, April 3, 2023, approved the opening of nominations from July 11, 2023, and closing on August 10, 2023, with elections slated for Saturday, September 23, to Saturday, December 2, 2023.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

