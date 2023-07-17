VALCO Trust Fund Commissions New Classroom Block at Manso Afraso 

By Samuel Ofori Boateng,

Manso Afraso (Ash), July 17, GNA -The Valco Trust Fund has built and handed over a kindergarten (KG) block to Afraso, a farming community in the Amansie South District.

The two-unit block, which was also supported by the Ministry of Energy, comes with a Head teacher’s office, canteen, furniture, two water tanks, separate washrooms for boys, girls, and the Head teacher.

The VALCO Trust Fund was established with the objective of advancing education and science for the benefit of the people of Ghana.

Mr Kelvin Kwaku Yeboah, the Executive Director of the Fund, speaking at a brief handing over ceremony, said the new facility was to address the disparity in the allocation of educational infrastructure between less endowed communities and urban areas.

He urged the teachers to ensure that the facility was put to good use to serve the purpose for which it was built.

Mr Clement Opoku Gyamfi, the District Chief Executive for Amansie South, commended VALCO Trust Fund for the laudable investment.

He said education was key to the development of every country which was why the government had prioritised education from the basic to tertiary level.

The implementation of the Free Senior High School, he said, was a testimony of the government’s commitment to making education accessible to every Ghanaian child irrespective of their social or financial status.

He called on other institutions and individual philanthropists to complement government’s infrastructural drive in the education sector.

GNA

