GNECC holds 2nd regional general meeting in Bono East  

By Jerry Azanduna

Kintampo (BE/R), July 17, GNA – The Bono East Regional Chapter of the Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC), a civil society group has held its second regional annual general meeting to champion the cause of quality education in the region.

The purpose of the meeting was to update members on the state of the network, identifying opportunity and leveraging on them for effective advocacy issues and to strengthen the local base of the network by identifying training gaps to improve on membership skills.

The group is focused on motivating individuals to channel their energies to promote quality basic education for all, irrespective of gender, race, colour, ethnic origin, religion, creed, social or economic status including persons living with disabilities as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution of the Republic.

The GNECC advocates for good quality, relevant and enjoyable basic education for all in Ghana irrespective of one’s age, income level, gender, physical or other disabilities, geographic location, ethnic, religious and socio-economic background.

Speaking at the meeting at Kintampo in the Kintampo North Municipality in the region, Mr Thomas Benarkuu, the Regional Coordinator said the Coalition was poised to work in changing attitudes and practices to achieve its objectives.

He said that was being done by influencing policies of institutions at the local, national and international levels of governance and inter-governmental bodies, donor agencies and the general public towards ensuring quality basic education for all by working with civil society organisations and communities.

Mr Benarkuu told the meeting about developments at the GNECC national secretariat and the current happenings within the education sector and thereafter led a forum for members to discuss issues relating to the efficient operation of the Coalition in the region.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

