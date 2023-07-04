University of Ghana student supports final year students of Fodome

By Edward Williams

Fodome (V/R), July 4, GNA – Ms Marceline Eyram Amenyo, a level 300 student at the University of Ghana Business School, has donated mathematical sets and pens to final year students and teachers at basic school in Fodome.

The donation will enable the 101 students to be abreast with the perfect use of the instruments ahead of this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in August.

Ms Amenyo who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), disclosed that the aim of her widow’s mite, was to assist the beneficiaries to make good grades in their examinations.

She said presenting the sets to them a month ahead of their examinations would allow them to get used to them with the help of their teachers.

Ms Amenyo said each student received an additional two blue pens, while teachers in the beneficiary schools each received a red pen for marking.

She encouraged the students to put up their best and successfully pass their exams to be able to move to the next academic ladder, while they aspire to become great citizens.

Ms Amenyo also threw a challenge to the candidates that any of them who would pass with an aggregate range from six to twelve, would receive a GH¢1,000 support to prepare for their second-cycle level.

She used the opportunity to declare her intentions of contesting to represent the Fodome Helu Electoral Area in the upcoming Local Assembly elections.

Ms Amenyo said her dream was to inspire hopes and create opportunities particularly for the youth.

The beneficiaries are from the Fodome Helu R/C Junior High School (JHS), Christ Academy, Fodome Woe/Agbetsido MA Basic School, Fodome Hloma M/A Central JHS and Fodome Kordzeto Basic School.

The teachers and students expressed their gratitude to Ms Amenyo for her kind gesture and support.

Mr Aziafe Daniel, a Mathematics teacher at the Christ Academy, noted that the mathematical sets would enable the students focus on their exams and not rely on their friends to finish before they also get to use them.

He appealed for graph boards to also aid in teaching the subject.

Mr Richard Amedo, the PTA Chairman, Fodome Hloma M/A Central JHS, extended appreciation on behalf of the Association and teachers for the kind gesture towards the welfare of the candidates.

GNA

