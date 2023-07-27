Unilever Ghana provides equipment to Tema Police Clinic

By Ibrahim Mohammed Saani

Tema, July 27, GNA – Unilever Ghana Limited has presented a haematology analyzer, a nebulizer, and two infusion pumps to the Tema Police Clinic to boost health service delivery.

The almost one million Ghana cedis worth of medical equipment was to enhance care at the clinic, which provides services to individuals in Tema and crime suspects on remand.

Mr George Owusu-Ansah, the Managing Director of Unilever Ghana, who presented the equipment to the Regional Police Command, said it was donated in the company’s self-interest.

He said the company had its head office, distribution facility, and factory in the Tema enclave, thus supporting the police in its neighbourhood to maintain security and a calm environment was crucial to enhancing productivity.

Since most of the staff lived in Tema and were under the police’s care, resourcing the police command would inure to their mutual benefit, he said.

Commissioner of Police Daniel Kwame Afriyie, the Tema Regional Police Commander, commended Unilever Ghana for the gesture, saying it would ensure effective health service.

He mooted the idea of running a parallel pharmacy at the facility, on “a cash and carry basis’’ to make modest profit to effectively manage the clinic.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

