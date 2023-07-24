Ukraine to divert agriculture exports over land via Danube River

Kiev, Jul. 24, (dpa/GNA) – Ukraine plans to increase its exports of grain and oilseeds by 1 million tons per month, even though Russia has allowed a deal to elapse that created a safe corridor for ships carrying the products across the Black Sea.

“Today we can already export about 3.5 million tons a month and in the near future there will be improvements up to 4.5 million ton,” said the head of the Ukrainian Grain Association, Mykola Gorbachev, the Ukrainian news agency Interfax reported, citing Voice of America.

The report said around 2 million tons of grain are currently being exported through the Danube ports, while the rest are brought out of the embattled nation by rail and road transport.

“But before the war, we exported seven million tons a month through the Black Sea ports alone,” Gorbachev said. He said lower logistics costs were needed in order for Ukrainian farmers not to reduce the area under cultivation in the coming season.

He also said that the international community should put pressure on Russia to reinstate the grain corridor, he said.

The announcement came as Russia continues to bomb key ports in Ukraine exporting grain, namely in the Odessa region, which has been badly hit in recent days. Odessa city’s historic old town was severly damaged, and at least one person was killed, while over 20 were injured.

GNA

