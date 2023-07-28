Typhoid Fever cases on the rise in Oti Region – Regional Director

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), July 28, GNA – Dr. Osei Kuffuor Afreh, the Oti Regional Director of Health Services, says there is an increasing number of laboratories confirmed Typhoid Fever cases in the Region.

He said the monthly surveillance data on the disease from January 2020 to June 2023 saw an unprecedented increasing trend of confirmed cases.

In 2020, 1,853 Laboratory confirmed cases of Typhoid Fever were recorded, 5,807 confirmed cases were recorded in 2021, while the figure increased to 6,242 confirmed cases in 2022.

These were contained in health alert letter signed by Dr. Kuffuor Afreh, the Regional Director and seen by the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The letter, which was addressed to the Oti Regional Environmental Health Officer, said of the nine Districts in the Region, Biakoye District recorded the highest number of 7,159 cases according to the Laboratory Typhoid Fever District by District Cases from 2020 to 2022, while Krachi West Municipal was at the bottom with 71 cases.

Krachi East Municipal had the second position with 3,069 confirmed cases, Krachi Nchumuru came third with 1,195 cases, Nkwanta North secured the fourth position with 1,182 cases.

According to the data, Jasikan Municipal occupied the fifth post with 837 confirmed cases; Kadjebi followed with 160 cases, Nkwanta South had 143 cases, while Guan had 86 confirmed cases of the disease.

The Regional Director said, “from January-June 2023; Four Thousand, Nine Hundred and Thirty-Five ( 4,935), representing 38.6 per cent have since been confirmed to be positive for Typhoid Fever and as you may be aware, cases recorded in our health facilities are just a fraction of the bigger picture in our communities, hence the need for this notification.”

Dr. Kuffuor Afreh said in view of above, there was the need for the enforcement of water and sanitation by-laws, including screening of food vendors and advocate for provision of potable drinking water and waste disposal system in all Districts and Municipalities in the Region.

The letter, which was copied to the Oti Regional Minister and all the Municipal and District Directors of Health Services, called for necessary targeted interventions to help reverse the trend.

