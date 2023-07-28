Nissi Care Group’s free medical exercise benefits over 900 in Ho Municipal

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, July 28, GNA – Nissi Care Group, a non-profit organisation in healthcare from Houston, Texas in United States of America, has provided free medical screening and treatment to over 900 residents within the Ho municipality of the Volta region.

The exercise was executed in collaboration with Theosalt Ministries International, a non-governmental organisation and the Assemblies of God, Ghana to improve the health of the people.

Reverend Godson K. Bodzah, Chief Executive Officer of the Theosalt Ministries International told Ghana News Agency the health of the people was crucial in the development of the nation.

He said people would contribute to the socio-economic advancement of the country when they were healthy, hence the exercise was to supplement effort of government in providing health services to the people.

Reverend Bodzah, who is also the Head Pastor, Evangelical Central Chapel of the Assemblies of God, Ghana in Ho-Ahoe, said the church also had a role in ensuring that members and the public remain healthy.

The Reverend Minister said the medical screening and treatment exercise also aimed at reaching out to the people with the gospel of Christ to bring them to the truth and to save the souls from eternal hell.

The exercise, which covered health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, malaria, eye and dental problems and infections, also included a counseling section on a healthy lifestyle.

Madam Eyitemi Sarah Igbe, Director of Nissi Care Group, told GNA hypertension topped the various conditions they screened with some numbers very alarming.

She said the hypertension was common among the younger generation between the ages of 30- 45 and the situation required pragmatic measures to reverse it “otherwise we are going to lose the next generation.”

She said when the systolic was high and diastolic was low, it was not alarming but they had seen situations where the systolic was high and the diastolic was also high with some reaching as high as 120.

The Director underscored the need for intensive education to encourage people to live a healthy lifestyle, do regular physical exercise and reduce salt and fats intake.

Some beneficiaries who spoke to GNA expressed their profound appreciation to the Nissi Care Group, Theosalt Ministries International and Assemblies of God, Ghana for the initiative.

Mr Mawunyo Agbe, Presiding Member for Ho Municipal Assembly, told GNA the exercise had brought joy to them, especially the people of Ho-Ahoe and appealed for it to be held annually.

