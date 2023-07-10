Two Bulgarians Make It to Top 30 of Outstanding Young Persons in the World

Sofia, July 10 (BTA/GNA) – Vesselina Uzunova and Alexander Alexiev has made it to the Top 30 of the Outstanding Young Persons in the World (TOYP) for 2023 of the Junior Chamber International Bulgaria (JCI Bulgaria), said this organization Monday.

In June, the two were distinguished in the categories of Scientific and/or Technological Development and Moral and/or Environmental Leadership in the national round of the programme, thus placing among the Ten Outstanding Young Persons in Bulgaria. After that they were nominated for the world round and were selected among the Top 30 finalists from over 80 countries. There are two more rounds, which will select first the Top 20 and, finally, the Top Ten.

The Outstanding Young Persons project aims to raise awareness of the accomplishments of young Bulgarians aged 18 to 40, who have had outstanding achievements or stand out in ten areas of public life.

Vesselina Ouzounova is an engineer whose work is focused in the field of tumor nanotheranostic, biomaterials for the need of tissue engineering, regenerative medicine and neuro-degenerative diseases.

Alexander Alexiev is an actor/producer who has played a major role in acclaimed Bulgarian films in the past few years. He is a partner in a company that supports Bulgarian cinema by producing and distributing feature films and shorts. Outside his work in cinema, he supports various causes as a civil activist.

BTA/GNA

