Environmental Department organizes stakeholder’s forum in Ningo

Tema, July 10, GNA – The Environmental Health and Sanitation Department (EHSD) has organised a day’s stakeholders forum to provide solutions to the sanitation challenges within the Ningo-Pramprah District.

Mr AI Latif Amanor, the District Chief Executive, said the nuisance in the community was a problem and they are doing their best to resolve it but keeping the community clean was good for the residence, because “cleanness is next to Godliness.”

Mr. Amanor said laws on sanitation were passed, which they must all abide by irrespective of their position.

Madam Evenly Nani, Director of the Ningo-Pramram Environmental Health Office, said the Assembly had identified the pressing issue and both parties were to provide a solution to sanitation at the beach.

The Director said the residents at the lower Prampram dumped their refuse at the beach; some also put it in front of the houses with the excuse that they wanted to check erosion or burn it.

Some also claimed that they do not have Ghc1.00 or Ghc0.50p to pay for refuse collection.

Madam Nani said some of the people dumped the rubbish in the sea, which float back to the shore, and some also engaged in open defecation but according to international laws, they are supposed to keep the beaches clean.

She said there was a public toilet at the beach, but the people do not patronize it.

The Director said there were laws in Ghana, as well as Ningo Prampram by-laws that they were supposed to abide by, stressing that EHSD had been established in the district to prosecute those who go contrary to the laws in the community because they are responsible for helping the community solve sanitation problems.

She said all the efforts to manage the waste had not yielded any good results. The current approach was to form a task force in collaboration with the police to arrest those causing the nuisance.

Nene Sorsey Quarshie V1, Chief Fisherman, urged the Assembly to provide toilet facilities and containers to keep the place clean.

