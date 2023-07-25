Top police officials, investigators visit Adisadel College as assault investigations begin

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, July 25, GNA – The Central Regional Police Command in collaboration with the Regional Education Directorate and management of the Adisadel College have commenced investigations into the assault incident at the school.

ACP Charles Kofi Adu, the Regional Police Commander; Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister; the Regional Crime Officer; and some officers from the National Intelligence Bureau, visited the school on Tuesday and held a closed-door meeting with the management.

The Regional Minister after the meeting indicated that information gathered around the issue was scanty because the headmaster was not available.

Before her team arrived, a team of police personnel, including investigators, had been to the school with some staff of the Regional Education Directorate to carry out related investigations.

Mr Samuel Kofi Agudogo, the Headmaster, was tight-lipped on the matter.

Before long, the headmaster, together with about four students believed to be present at the time of the abuse, and some other officers joined an Adisadel College minivan and headed for Accra at the instance of the Director-General of the GES.

Some parents of the students involved followed them in a separate car.

There appeared to be tension among staff and members of management in the wake of the investigations when the Ghana News Agency visited the school.

Members of both teaching and non-teaching staff were seen in different groups of between two and six deliberating inaudibly over the matter.

An incident of assault at the Adisadel College has gone viral after it was captured on tape by a student.

The video shows a final year student strangling a first-year student from behind in a dormitory before smashing his face against a metal bed frame.

The incident, which happened in the presence of some other students, some of whom cheered on the culprit, resulted in a huge swell and a cut on the cheek of the victim.

The school has since suspended the offending student pending investigations.

Information gathered by the GNA was that the incident happened in June this year, but the school only got to know about it over the weekend after the video went viral.

The Agency also learnt that the suspended culprit would write his WASSCE papers in the WAEC Hall in Accra.

The GES has since condemned the assault, describing the act as a “barbaric act of violence.”

In a statement dated Monday, July 24, the GES expressed concern over the “disturbing video” and assured the public of its resolve to deal with the matter decisively.

The Housemaster of the Quaye House where the incident happened, Mr Ekow Holman, has also been relieved from his position pending the outcome of the investigations.

GNA

