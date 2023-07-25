Sixty-five adult learners in Volta region graduate with livelihood skills

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, July 25, GNA – A total of 65 adults from three districts in the Volta Region have graduated with various livelihood sustenance skills, freely offered by Engage Now Africa (ENA), an international non-profit Orgainisation with a focus on adult literacy.

The Organisation has for the past decade pursued adult literacy programmes in the country, and the presents graduates were among the about 1,000 beneficiaries in the Volta Region since its skills and entrepreneurial training initiative was introduced in 2018.

The graduating class, majority of whom were women, acquired skills in the production of basic products such as soap and other detergents, and were awarded certificates at a short ceremony.

Madam Cecelia Amankwah, the Country Director of the Organisation, said the training was to help the beneficiaries to become self-reliant hence the resolve to provide competence in varying craft and skills.

She said the initiative, which was implemented in partnership with the Complementary Education Agency, should help lift the beneficiaries out of extreme poverty.

Mr Prince Richard Addo, the Regional Director of the Complementary Education Agency, commended the organisation for its commitment to adult literacy and empowerment, with its programmes, skills provision, and enhancing the competency of the graduates in the English language.

He cited similar assistance and opportunities being provided by the government through the Ghana Enterprises Agency that could also be taken advantage of.

Togbe Ketsi, a Traditional Leader of Adaklu Helekpoe, who graced the occasion, said the adult literacy school the NGO had been organising had impacted the community, bringing positive changes to society.

“The school has brought unity, and we have seen transformation in the school. We have seen efforts to improve self. Traders used to count losses

but now we have seen some improvement. I have seen unity, brotherliness and understanding,” he stated.

Beneficiaries displayed their crafts and products at the graduation and outlined plans to establish sustainable economic activities from the knowledge acquired.

Some said the training helped pave ways for them to fund their education, while others held it would help them to impart their households and communities.

The graduates received, in addition to the certificates, manuals on soap making, books for record keeping, and materials to enhance literacy.

ENA, which operates in 14 regions in Ghana, has over the period supported more than 14,000 people to acquire literacy skills, and enrolled some 6,000 onto its skills training programmes.

