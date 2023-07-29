This Week in Parliament

By Iddi Yire

Accra, July 29, GNA – The Eighth Week of the Second Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of Ghana witnessed some unprecedented occurrences such as the repeal of the Death Penalty.

The House passed three major human rights Bills in the course of the week, which were sponsored by Mr Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina.

The three Private Member’s Bills are the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to abolish the Death Penalty; the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to proscribe witchcraft accusation; and the Armed Forces (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to replace the Death Penalty with life imprisonment.

Mr Sosu, speaking on the floor of Parliament during the passage of the Bills, expressed gratitude to Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, and his fellow MPs for the support in getting the Bills passed by the House.

He noted that the passage of the three human rights Bills would go a long way to enhance Ghana’s image not only locally but also internationally.

The week also witnessed the passage of the Whistleblower (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which seeks to specify the mode of rewards for whistleblower; and the Contracts (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to provide for persons authorised to enter into contract or transaction on behalf of the State.

The House also passed the Wildlife Resources Management Bill, 2022, which seeks to revise and consolidate all laws relating to Wildlife and Protected Areas, and bring it in conformity with existing policies and emerging trends in the natural resources sector.

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on Thursday, July 27, in a formal communications to the House, reiterated that Parliament had not legalised the use of Marijuana (weed) for creational purposes in the country.

He said what the House did, through the passage of the Narcotics Control Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was to amend the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019) to empower the Minister of Interior to grant licence for the cultivation of cannabis, which has not more than 0.3 per cent THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content on a dry weight basis for industrial purposes for obtaining fibre or seed or medicinal purposes.

“Passage of the Bill does not connote or legalise the recreational use or smoking of cannabis; therefore, the House remains steadfast in its commitment to enforcing the law against the unlawful use of cannabis,” the Speaker stated.

The Speaker also informed Members of the House that the House would be rising on Thursday, August 3.

He noted that in view of the work load, they would be having extended sittings next week and that adequate preparations had been made towards that.

Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker, presiding, on Thursday, July 27, directed the Transport Committee of Parliament to investigate the circumstances leading to the death of two fishermen, who went on Homowo fishing expedition at sea on July 27 in Tema.

He gave the directive following an appeal by Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East, for the House to investigate the circumstances leading to the death of the two fishermen.

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister on Friday, July 28, briefed Parliament’s “Committee of the Whole” on the Mid-Year Budget Review and Economic Policy Statement of the Government and Supplementary Estimates for the 2023 fiscal year.

The closed door Meeting was as a result of an agreement entered into between the Leadership of Parliament and the Ministry of Finance; as a prelude to the presentation of the Mid-Year Review and Supplementary Budget Estimates on Monday, 31st of July, 2023.

The Mid-Year Fiscal Policy presentation is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and the Public Financial Management Act, 2016.

The House has since adjourned to Monday, July 31, for the Mid-Year Budget Review hearing at 1000 hours.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

