Professor Honyenuga gains second term as Vice-Chancellor of HTU

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, Jul 29, GNA – The Governing Council of the Ho Technical University and stakeholders have given Professor Ben Q. Honyenuga, Vice-Chancellor, another four-year term, beginning July 1, 2023.

Prof Honyenuga, who announced this at an encounter with the media in Ho, acknowledged the efforts of the Council, chaired by Prof E. J. Flolu and the members of the Vice-Chancellor Search Committee and others for the trust reposed in him for a second term.

He said despite the daunting challenges, “it is worth mentioning that Ho Technical University made remarkable gains in my first term….”

Some of achivements are the establishment of a Fabrication Laboratory with support from the Rhine-Waal University of Applied Sciences, Germany; the retooling of the Mechanical workshop with machines from the AVIC International Holdings under the Ghana-China Project; drilling of some boreholes; and resourced Faculties, departments and offices.

Others are the creation of the Directorate of Research and Innovation, re-engineered baobab seedlings with shorter gestation period, produced hand sanitizers and nose masks during the COVID-19 era, upgraded the HTU clinic, developed several policy documents, won several local and international institutional awards as well as forged many partnerships.

The vision, which dovetails into the five thematic areas of the HTU Strategic Plan (2017-2022), including Teaching and Learning; Research and Innovation; Partnerships and Internationalisation, Governance and Institutional Renewal and Financial Sustainability, have been rekindled.

On vision for the second term, Vice-Chancellor Honyenuga plans to consolidate the gains and provide a stellar-made leadership and support in the development of excellent academic environment, in which Faculty, Staff and students combines forces to leverage on research innovation and community service.

He said inherent in the vision was to enhance the reputation of the University and to ensure that graduates compare favourably with counterparts globally.

In the second term, he said at least 10 additional relevant and innovative Bachelor degree programmes across the faculties in line with the mandate of Technical Universities ACT, 2016, (ACT 922) would be practicalised.

Another area of transformation would be the HTU Business School, which would continue to partner professional bodies in their programme delivery, targeted at supporting the training of engineering, science and technology students.

Furthermore, he said programmes offerings of graduate school would be expanded from the existing four to 10 demand-driven ones.

Prof Honyenuga said the continuity administration would leverage with the newly established Directorate of Research and Innovation to promote quality and practical research for development, and lead the charge for capacity building to produce cutting-edge research.

He said the summation of these would lead to the establishment of a Research and Innovation Day to showcase works directed from the various breakthrough research.

He said HTU would rigorously seek expansion of national and international collaboration with reputable institutions, assist in programme development and accreditation to make the University a global brand.

He said: “I will formalise industry engagements including faculty-industry brainstorming sessions and deepen the annual industry-academia lecture and semestral industry seminars.”

On infrastructural development, the VC intends to lobby the GETFUND secretariat to expedite action of uncompleted projects on campus and hopes to build a sports oval for the University through partnership, improve provision of water and electricity and enhance the integration of ICT into the core business of the institute.

Prof Honyenuga said the second term would heighten measures to eliminate waste in the University’s finances and ensure value for money in procurement and supplies and continue with the agenda of running the School as an “Entrepreneurial University” providing commercial services to the community as a source of training and revenue generation.

He disclosed plans to launch an endowment fund and also an external funds office to mobilise funds through grants, fundraising and sponsorship to improve the financial fortunes of the University.

He commended the efforts and support of the Chairman and members of the Governing Board, Academic Board, Executive management Committee, Deans, Directors and Heads of Department and Section/Unit, and all others and indicated the “University is in safe and capable hands.”

“We shall work as a team to consolidate our gains and improve our collective fortunes to become the hub of practical education and innovation advancing global development.”

There was facility tour by journalists to familiarise themselves with the success story of the University.

