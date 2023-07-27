Thai vote on new prime minister postponed

Bangkok, July 27, (dpa/GNA) – In Thailand, a second parliamentary vote on the future prime minister has been postponed, according to parliamentary speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha on Thursday.

He said it would likely be held on August 4 instead.

The delay is due to an appeal before the Constitutional Court, against parliament’s decision not to allow election winner Pita Limjaroenrat of the progressive Move Forward Party (MFP), to contest the vote a second time as the lead candidate.

The court is due to rule next Thursday on the legality of the decision, Thai PBS reported.

Last week, a planned second round of voting with Pita as the top candidate was cancelled, following hours of debate.

A majority of conservative lawmakers, voted not to allow him to run again following his defeat in the first vote on July 13. The move triggered protests by angry supporters in Bangkok.

Pita’s progressive MFP were clear winners in the parliamentary election in May but he is controversial due to plans to change the extremely strict law on lèse majesté.

Article 112 states it is illegal to defame, insult, or threaten the monarch of Thailand and is seen as sacrosanct. Many conservative parliamentarians strongly oppose a government involving the MFP because of its reform plans.

GNA

