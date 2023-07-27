Tema MESEC constitute Five-Member Committee to investigate death of fishermen

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, July 27, GNA – The Tema Metropolitan Security Council (MESEC) has constituted a Five-Member Committee mandated to investigate the circumstances leading to the death of two fishermen who went on an Homowo fishing expedition on July 27, 2023.

The Committee, made up of a representative of the Assembly, the National Intelligence Bureau, the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police, the Ghana National Fire Service, and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), has one week to present their report.

The Committee’s term of reference was to look at the circumstances, those involved, and any other general security situation at the fishing harbour and make recommendations.

Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive and Head of MESEC, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview after an emergency meeting that they had received conflicting reports on the issue and therefore needed to do an independent investigation.

Mr. Ashitey said the outcome of the investigation would help MESEC understand the issues and develop a roadmap to ensure that this act is never repeated.

It would be recalled that two fishermen from Tema Manhean are reported dead after an alleged encounter with the security of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) on the sea when they went for a fishing expedition on Thursday dawn.

The Tema Ghana News Agency team gathered that even though artisanal fishers are currently observing a closed season, which would end on July 31, 2023, the traditional council has some arrangement with the Ministry of Fisheries to allow a designated crew to fish for the traditional customs towards the celebration of their annual Homowo festival.

Nii Odametey II, the Tema Awudum Chief Fisherman, explaining the issue to the GNA, said that as the Ga communities were in their festival period, they had an arrangement with the Ministry for such an expedition, adding that all the security agencies were aware as that was the normal practice since the closed season commenced four years ago.

He said the crew went fishing at about 00:00 hours on Thursday, adding, however, that at about 03:30 to 04:00 hours, they received a report that they were on duty when GPHA’s security allegedly beat them, leading to the death of the two.

It would be recalled that some Canoe Fishermen at Tema Fishing Harbour had a misunderstanding with Ghana Navy officials, who seized a quantity of fish from them.

Mr. Joshua Ashitey Larbi, one of the four fishermen affected, told the media in Tema that they went to sea on Tuesday, June 27, at about 17:00 hours with the hope of returning before the commencement of the closed fishing season on Saturday.

Mr. Larbi said unfortunately, their outboard motor developed some fault while it was at sea, which delayed their movement, adding that they managed to reach the Tema Port anchorage around the breakwaters at about 12:00 hours on Saturday.

The canoe fishermen who were accosted by the Navy officer on board a Ghana Navy Vessel have also appealed to the hierarchy of the Navy to release their fish stock and some unstated amount of money they seized from them.

Mr. Larbi explained that they spotted a Ghana Navy Ship (GNS) with P36 inscribed at its back, which initially passed them but returned and approached them, adding that Navy personnel on board questioned them on their mission on sea at that time.

He said they informed the Naval personnel about their faulty motor, which had kept them at sea, and asked for their help.

He added that unfortunately, the Navy personnel, instead of helping them, told them that it was the closed season and therefore they should not have been at sea, and subsequently allegedly pointed guns at them and opened hot water on them.

Hundreds of residents of Tema Newtown thronged the canoe beach in the early hours of Thursday to catch a glimpse of the dead bodies as they expressed sadness at the incident.

