Niger foreign minister calls for dialogue after army takes over

Nairobi, Jul, 27, (dpa/GNA) – Niger’s Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou has called on the country’s soldiers to release President Mohamed Bazoum and settle their demands through dialogue, after what appeared to be an attempted coup.

“We are the legal and legitimate authorities in Niger,” Massoudou told French news channel France 24 on Thursday. He also said he had spoken to Bazoum and said the president was well.

His comments came a day after the army suspended all institutions and closed all borders in Niger.

“Our defence and security forces … have decided to put an end to the regime that you know,” Colonel Amadou Abdramane told national television late on Wednesday.

Abdramane said all institutions were suspended, land and air borders closed and a curfew was in place, Abdramane continued, flanked by nine men in uniform.

Abdramane said he was speaking on behalf of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP). It was initially unclear whether Abdramane and the other soldiers on television spoke for the entire army.

The military said it had locked down the presidential palace and detained Bazoum.

Shortly after Abdramane’s announcement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for Bazoum’s “immediate release” and “for the immediate respect for the rule of law and for public safety.”

Niger, with a population of about 26 million, is one of the poorest countries in the world.

GNA

