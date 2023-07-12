Economic Rights of women must be strengthened to make them independent

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, July 12, GNA – The economic rights of women must be strengthened to protect them from all forms of abuses, Mrs. Elizabeth Adubofour, Executive Director of Window of Hope, a women empowerment organisation, has advocated.

They must also be supported to take active part in decision-making at all levels to influence programmes and policies which often discriminated against women and children.

She was speaking at a forum to sensitise women traders at Race-Course market in Kumasi on the need to be assertive and stand up for their rights.

The forum was jointly organised by Network for Women’s Rights in Ghana and the Window of Hope Foundation.

It formed part of the Women’s Voice and Leadership Project supported by Plan International Ghana with funding from Global Affairs Canada (GAC).

The forum which sought to provide a platform for the women to engage duty bearers to discuss women rights issues and how they could address them was attended by women traders, market queens, market managers Assembly Members and market administrators.

It was also to increase public awareness on women’s economic rights, arm them with sufficient knowledge on how they could work in a free environment.

Mrs. Adubofour said women must be assisted to have income security, decent work and economic autonomy, while advocating gender transformation reforms to empower women.

She bemoaned the persistent abuse of the traders mostly women and urged victims to report such abuses to the appropriate quarters for redress.

The market women lamented the poor road network in the market and the heap of refuse and called on authorities to fix the problem to make the market conducive for trading.

Mr Nurudeem Mahama, Bantama Sub-Metro Administrator assured the traders that plans were being put in place to repair the roads and keep the market clean.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

