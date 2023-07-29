Tema Circuit Court grants drivers bail

By Priscilla Nimako

Tema, July 29, GNA – The Tema Circuit B has granted bail to two men with the sum of GH₵40,000 with two sureties to be justified for negligently causing harm.

The accused are Mark Kumi, 48, a driver; and Osman Olagah, an unlicensed tricycle rider.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Inspector Jacob Kuubal, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Ms Bertha Aniagyei that Kumi, on the 31st of October 2022, at about 1710, at the Tema Motorway intersection, drove a Mitsubishi Outlander with registration number GT 1766-22 without due care and attention to other road users.

The accused person, whiles driving, negligently and unlawfully caused harm to Aba Bosom, aged 84, a female pillion rider on board a Luo Jia Motor tricycle with registration number M-21 GE 3778, ridden by Osman.

The prosecution said Osman was also transporting goods in the bucket of a Luo Jia Motor tricycle with the female pillion rider from Golf City towards Tema Community One.

According to the prosecution, the accused crashed into the offside of the said tricycle; the impact redirected the motor tricycle towards the course of Accra, resulting in both Bosom and Osman suffering various degrees of damage.

They were sent by Kumi to the Tema General Hospital for treatment, but Bosom died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

After investigation, a duplicate of the case docket was prepared and sent to the Attorney General’s Department, and the accused persons were formally charged with the offences as detailed on the charge sheet to appear before court.

The case was adjourned to August 25, 2023, for a case management conference.

GNA

