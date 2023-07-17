Techiman Municipal Assembly institute measures to avert future disaster 

By Jerry Azanduna

Techiman, July 17, GNA-Mr Benjamin Yaw Gyarko, the Techiman Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has assured the Assembly’s preparedness to institute effective preventive measures to avert incidence of disasters in the municipality to promote socio-economic advancement to enhance livelihoods of residents.

Mr Gyarko gave the assurance during an inspection tour of some areas recently affected by flood disasters to check the damage caused after a heavy rainstorm in the Municipality.

He said both natural and humanly caused disasters threatened human resource development and detrimental to the progress of the municipality and its environs and therefore identified measures including community education on how to stay safe to avoid being affected by disaster.

Collaborating and empowering the local National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to stop people from building on water ways, getting the Meteorological Service to send weather warnings to residents and motorists too to evade disastrous rainstorms were other measures, Mr. Gyarko added.

He said the Assembly would support the victims and appealed to wealthy individuals, corporate groups and non-governmental organisations in the municipality to assist the Assembly in reviving the lives of those victims.

Mr Mohamed Seidu, the Municipal NADMO Officer expressed the organisation’s preparedness to collaborate effectively with the Assembly to bring relief to the people.

