Tamale Technical University holds fashion exhibition  

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, July 29, GNA – The Department of Fashion Design and Technology of the Tamale Technical University has held its seventh edition of fashion exhibitions to showcase students’ skills in the fashion industry.

The exhibition dubbed: “Fashion Xpression 2023”, was a mandatory exercise undertaken by the final year Higher National Diploma fashion students of the University to demonstrate in practical terms the skills and knowledge acquired during their studies.

It was on the theme: “Creating Ecosystem for the Youth in the Fashion Industry.” It was to celebrate the vibrant spirit of creativity and innovation by students.

Various fashion collections including clothings, jewelleries among others were exhibited.

Dr Joan Akweley Adotey, Dean, Department of Fashion and Technology, Tamale Technical University, speaking during the event at the University’s campus in Tamale, said it was to foster an ecosystem that nurtured and empowered the youth, whilst enabling them to carve their way in the fashion industry.

She said the fashion industry was an ever-evolving world of creativity and innovation, adding the contributions of young people were instrumental towards directing and shaping its future.

Dr Adotey emphasised that with technological advancements, globalisation and the increasing sustainability awareness, the fashion landscape was constantly shifting.

She said, “This is where the role of the youth becomes critical. Their fresh ideas, dynamic perspectives and fearless creativity have the potential to redefine the industry.”

She called on stakeholders to provide students with a comprehensive education beyond the basics, saying, “By integrating industry relevant curriculum and practical experiences, we equip them with the skills they need to excel in this competitive field.”

Hajia Halidu Ramatu, Senior Lecturer, University for Development Studies, said the fashion industry had a unique responsibility to promote sustainability and ethical practices, and urged the students to support and promote eco-friendly and socially responsible fashion.

She advised them to stay passionate and dedicated to their craft.

Mr Abass Ridwan Dawda, Chief Executive Officer of Khard Global Limited, a fashion company in the Upper West Region, urged the students to demonstrate more commitment to their craft to create employment opportunities for the teaming youth in the country.

The students appealed to government and NGOs to prioritise supporting the fashion industry to encourage more young people to join the industry.

GNA

