Tahimayili Vocational Training Institute inaugurates multi-purpose administration facility

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, July 31, GNA – The Tahimayili Vocational Training Institute (TaVTI) in Tamale, has benefited from a two-story multi-purpose administration block and classroom facilities for students under training in technical and vocational skills.

The facility, which was inaugurated at Tamale, consists of offices, classrooms, a dining centre and a conference hall.

It was constructed soley by the Institute’s technical students with guidance from the building engineer and co-funded by TaVTI, benevolent individuals and organisations.

At the event, six students who completed a three-year course in masonry, joinery and carpentry also graduated and were awarded certificates for passing prescribed tests of the National Vocational Training Institute.

Rev. Dr Abukari Yakubu, the Founder of TaVTI, said the Institute started operations with seven rooms as housing facility for students, who resided in rural areas but schooled in Tamale.

Rev. Dr Yakubu said the Institute kept growing steadily and trained students to balance moral with service, adding many alumni were doing great in the technical and vocational fields.

He said the design of the facility was evidence of the capacity of students at the Institute saying “TaVTI tries to change the narrative by training professionals to be true to their service and distinct from others.”

Reverend Dr Yakubu urged parents to invest in training their children and not restrict them from pursuing technical education.

Mr Ibrahim Yussif Osman, the Northern Regional Coordinator for the Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Voucher Project, said

the current state of science and technology, called for skills and knowledge to produce in accordance with societal and industrial needs.

He said TVET aided economic growth and lowered unemployment, adding economic growth was directly related to industrialisation, which emphasised the significance of technical and vocational education.

He stated that the minimum knowledge needed to sustain a modern nation was met by technical education and called for more investments in the sector to scale up interest.

