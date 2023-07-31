Guan NPP parliamentary hopeful pledges educational, infrastructural development

By Edward Williams

Likpe (O/R), July 31, GNA – Mr Richard Ofori, a Tutor and Electrical Engineer has picked and filed nomination to contest on the Parliamentary ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Guan District of the Oti region.

He said his move to represent the constituents in Parliament was to bring educational, social and infrastructural development into the district.

Mr Ofori speaking to the Ghana News Agency after the filing process, said the area lacked social amenities, including educational and other infrastructural development, and there was the need to salvage the situation.

He pledged to work towards youth development, and help address concerns regarding road networks, health and markets in the district, placing them at the centre stage of his plans if given the nod.

He said the tourist sites in the district needed to be developed to attract more visitors and create more job opportunities.

Mr Ofori solicited votes from the delegates to enable him to win the parliamentary primaries and subsequently, in the parliamentary elections and thanked the Party Executives, his campaign team and all-party faithful for their support.

His nomination forms were received by Mr John-Newton Kumi, the Guan Secretary of the Party, after which he congratulated Mr Ofori for the successful filing.

He said the contest was a family one and advised all party members to conduct their campaigns in a cordial manner devoid of insults.

Mr Kumi said Guan must have representation in Parliament and the first Member of Parliament should be from the New Patriotic Party and urged the party faithful to work hard to achieve it.

He said three people had picked nomination forms so far with Mr Ofori being the first to file.

Mr Somevi Christian, a Polling Station Executive, said pledged their readiness to support Mr Ofori and all others.

GNA

