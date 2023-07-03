Students urged to be ambassadors of environmental protection

Accra, July 03, GNA – Mrs Olivia Adwoa Anamporiyah, the National Operator for Eco-school and the Project Lead for the plastic-free school project in Ghana, has advised students to be ambassadors of environmental protection.

She said this at the climax of plastic-free school pilot held at the Accra Technical Training Centre, Accra.

Mrs Anamporiyah said: “They are being thought at school and if they practiced it, it would serve as a practical example for their parents, families and friends to learn from,” she said.

She said the success of the pilot project would quarantee its funding by the stakeholders involved.

“After a successful outcome of the pilot project, we will collaborate with the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Environment Science Technology and Innovation to adapt the plastic-free pilot in our curriculum to reduce plastic waste in schools,” she said.

The plastic-free pilot initiative aims to motivate educators and students to take on the role of environmental ambassadors.

It is also to inspire students and educators to take action, safeguard the environment and lower their collective dependency on plastics.

Nii Tettey Obroni Onamonsro II, the Chief of Kokomlemle, expressed excitement about the initiative and lauded the involvement of childern in the campaign.

“It is good we are starting with students because that is where we all are groomed. With what has gone on, they will also take it back to their homes and enlighten their parents or wherever they find theirselves to totally eradicate this waste in the system,” he said.

Speaking with the press, Madam Abena Afriyie Appiah, the Deputy Director with the Policy Planning Monetary and Evaluations Directrate of MESTI, said the Ministry came up with a policy on Plastic Waste Management in 2020, which was yet to be implemented.

She said a key component of the policy, was behavioral change, and underscored the need to start from pupils and students so, they could adopt the habit of separating solid waste form liquid waste.

Accra Technical Training Centre and St. John Bosco school were the two schools chosen to participate in the Plastic Free School Pilot initiative.

Both schools and their communities have been sensitised through various programmes, including beach clean-up, citizenship science and awareness campaign float on the need for proper management of plastic wastes.

Some students of the Accra Technical Training Centre were awarded for their participation in the drafting of the “Urban Student Declare Action” plan, which will serve as a manual for the project.

