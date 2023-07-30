Storm sweeps bridges away in Italy’s South Tyrol

Rome, Jul. 30, (dpa/GNA) – Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds have hit Italy’s South Tyrol region, leaving a trail of damage, the authorities reported as clearing up work began early on Sunday.

Bridges were swept away in the brief but intense storm, and a landslide was reported below the Gardena Pass in the Dolomite Mountains in the north-eastern Italian region.

Streams in the Olang municipality near the border with Austria turned into raging rivers, and several wooden bridges were washed away. The local fire services reported that roads were blocked with mud.

Video clips on social media showed three bridges washed away as the Furkelbach stream burst its banks.

A landslide 3 kilometres below the Gardena Pass crushed several parked cars and left a trail of devastation. No injuries were reported.

Rainfall of 50 litres per square metre in two hours was reported in the Puster Valley, and 500 lightning flashes were recorded, meteorologist Dieter Peterlin reported on Twitter. He predicted further storms for Tuesday.

GNA

