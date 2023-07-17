St Louis SHS dominate Ashanti Region HD+ Kids Armwrestling Season II  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, July 17, GNA- The Ashanti Region edition of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling Season II kicked off on Saturday as hosts St Louis Senior High School dominated play to emerge victors in the female categories.

Securing five slots out of the nine contested, the ladies proved to be on top of their game as they managed to book tickets to the national championship in Accra.

In the female heavyweight category, St Louis SHS swept all three top awards, giving no space to other competitors to find their feet in the category.

National Champion, Mariam Yussif, Africa gold medalist, Mary-Ann Abagale, and Amy Ama Engison booked topped the division respectively.

Matilda Abu-Bonsrah of Kumasi Anglican Senior High School gave her opponents a tough assignment in the girls’ middleweight division, as she emerged winner followed by St Louis’ Jessica Amafo and Benedicta Arhin also from Kumasi Anglican Senior High School.

Felicia Akaba from KNUST Senior High School won the girls’ lightweight category after defeating St Louis’ Margaret Ylekawonaa who came second whiles Amanda Owusu Kumi of T. I Ahmadiyya Senior High School placed third.

However, in the boys’ lightweight category, Musah Haziz from Sakafia Senior High School emerged as champion followed by Isaac Quansah and Aduko Adombila both from Weweso M/A who finished second and third respectively.

Stephen Donkor from Kumasi Anglican came third in the boys’ middleweight while Issahak Abdul Rahman from Fomena AMASS came second with Bernard Anewabah Sakafia SHS.

Africa medalist, Oliver Adam who was discovered in season one defended his title by winning the boys’ heavyweight category after a fierce arm battle with Masawudu Mohammed from T. I Ahmadiyya. Jonas Akanpoopa from Kumasi Anglican finished third.

Thousands of students and members of the public thronged the St. Louis Assembly Hall last Saturday to have a feel of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling Experience.

The fully packed hall had what was described as a ‘sportainment’, a fusion of sports and entertainment.

Wonderful talents were on display and there was a special appearance by the Kumericans led by Dr Likee also known as Akabenezer.

The HD+ Kids Armwrestling will make a last stop in the Western Region Saturday, August 19 before the finals in September this year.

The event being sponsored by SES HD+ Ghana Limited and powered by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation is also supported by GNTV Junior, Joy Prime, ETV Ghana, Woezor TV and 442 Media Production.

