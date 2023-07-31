Scientists urged to support farmers with technologies

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Monkula, (N/R), July 31, GNA – Scientists have been urged to support farmers with technologies to improve food production in the country.

Professor Osei-Agyeman Yeboah, Project Coordinator of North Carolina Agriculture and Technical University, who made the call, said scientists should educate farmers on farming technologies to enhance their yields for marketing.

He said this during a training workshop for farmers at Monkula in the Karaga District of the Northern Region to promote agribusiness.

It was organised by the North Carolina Agriculture and Technical University and CSIR-Savanna Agricultural Research Institute of Ghana with support from the USDA-NIFA-UMES Center of Excellence for Global Food Security and Defense under the implementation of a project on Cultivating Productivity and Resilience to Mitigate Food Insecurity in West-Central Africa.

The project is being implemented in communities in northern Ghana with components in innovations in agricultural production, international trade, and agri-business management.

Professor Yeboah encouraged farmers to improve the understanding of farming systems and technology, particularly in the context of future demand for agricultural products.

He stated that farmers should look at roles for governments and markets in stimulating adoption of appropriate technologies, which could improve sustainability at the farm level.

He encouraged farmers to conduct experiments in their own fields after learning from the scientists so that they could learn to adopt new technologies and also teach other farmers.

Professor Yeboah entreated scientists to continue to play critical roles in boosting agricultural productivity and increasing food security by using their researches to improve rural livelihoods and promote agriculture as an engine of pro-poor economic growth.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

