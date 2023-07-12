Black Sherif, Camidoh and Gyakie nominated for 2023 Headies Awards 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, July 12, GNA – Talented Ghanaian musicians Black Sherif, Camidoh and Gyakie have been selected for their exceptional achievements to receive an award at the 2023 Headiest Awards in Nigeria.

The announcement was made on social media by the organisers of the prestigious award scheme on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

The nominated category is a highly competitive Best African Artiste of the Yeah, which these three artistes are to battle for, alongside The Therapist from Liberia.

The category is to honour artistes of West African lineage who have made significant achievements and have impacted individuals across Africa.

Ghanaian fans especially anticipate Black Sheriff to be the winner yet, Gyakie also pulls a trembling stand for this category. However, they all compete for this category representing Ghana abroad.

Their nominations not only reflect their personal achievements but also signify the remarkable growth and impact of the Ghanaian music industry.

Organisers of the Awards are yet to give out the exact date, nevertheless, it is expected to be a night filled with outstanding performances and well-deserved honours for the most deserving artists in the industry.

GNA

