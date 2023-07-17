Refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in pictures

Accra, July 17, GNA – The redeveloped Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park (KNMP) located on the Atta Mills Highway in Accra is still the talk of town days after its official opening.

It features an upgraded VVIP lounge, an expanded recreational area, a modernised gift shop and a fountain.

Significant upgrades, including a Presidential Library, a reception facility, an amphitheatre, restaurant, a Freedom Hall with the tombstone of Dr Nkrumah enhanced with new marbles.

Also on exhibition are the personal belongings of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, including books, dresses, beds, and suitcases as well as the vintage Cadillac used by the country’s first President, which is prominently exhibited in the Freedom Hall.

Apart from the museum, which has been expanded to incorporate an audio-visual tunnel, that allows visitors to hear and see the voices and images of Dr Nkrumah, the park displays the old bronze statue of Dr Nkrumah, which was vandalised after the 1966 coup, with the statue’s severed head fixed.

The GNA brings you some pictures from the official opening.

GNA

