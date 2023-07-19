Putin will not attend BRICS summit, South Africa says

Cape Town, July 19, (dpa/GNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin, will not attend a summit in South Africa in August, the South African presidential office says.

The Russian leader was invited to Johannesburg for a summit of the BRICS countries, as Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are known, from August 22 to 24.

However he is subject to an international arrest warrant, issued by the International Criminal Court.

South Africa has signed the statutes of the world criminal court, and was facing international pressure to execute the arrest warrant.

The court in The Hague issued the arrest warrant for Putin in March, for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

GNA

