Conference of speakers of African Commonwealth countries opens in Cameroon

YAOUNDE, July 19, (Xinhua/GNA) — The 18th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth Africa Region, opened in Cameroon on Tuesday.

Speakers of Parliament of 21 African countries will attend the five-day conference, under the theme “African Parliament and the Agenda 2063.”

Cameroon has been implementing Agenda 2063, a roadmap of Africa for transforming the continent into the global powerhouse, with a view of enhancing socio-economic development of the Central African nation, said Prime Minister of Cameroon Joseph Dion Ngute, who presided at the opening ceremony of the conference in the capital, Yaounde.

The conference will, among other things, address food security challenges, implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area, and the role of parliaments in strengthening openness, transparency and accountability.

