Protests as Thai court suspends reformist election winner Pita

Bangkok, July 19, (dpa/GNA) – Thai election winner Pita Limjaroenrat, can no longer become the country’s next prime minister, after several lawmakers filed complaints, leading to angry protests in Bangkok.

Originally, Pita was due to face a second vote in both chambers on Wednesday, after he failed in the first round last week.

The vote was called off, after several senators filed complaints against his candidacy.

Pita was suspended as a member of parliament by the Constitutional Court, shortly afterwards.

Protesters later gathered for a demonstration in front of the parliament building, and police clad in riot gear were called in to bring the crowd under control.

Demonstrators moved to Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, a symbolic site for mass protests. Angry Thais spoke of “political sabotage.”

Pita’s suspension followed a request by the Election Commission, according to a press release. The decision became known, while parliament was debating the upcoming second vote on Pita as the future head of government.

Pita, is being investigated over allegations he owned shares in a media company during his run for office. This is illegal in Thailand. According to him, the media company in question, whose shares came from his father’s estate, has been defunct for a long time.

Pita’s progressive Move Forward Party, were clear winners in the parliamentary election in May.

Originally, a third vote was planned for Thursday if the second vote failed to produce a head of government. The outlook, however, was unclear on Wednesday evening.

Pita’s main coalition partner, the Pheu Thai party, might now put forward a candidate. It was the second strongest party in the parliamentary election. However, that would require new talks, meaning Thais are still waiting for a new prime minister.

GNA

