Profits up at Meta for second quarter, exceed expectations

Washington, Jul. 27, (dpa/GNA) – Profits at Facebook’s parent company Meta rose in the second quarter compared to last year and beat analysts’ estimates, the company announced on Wednesday.

The company’s bottom line came in at $7.79 billion, or $2.98 per share. This compares with $6.69 billion, or $2.46 per share, in last year’s second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts’ estimates typically exclude special items.

The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $32.00 billion from $28.82 billion last year.

