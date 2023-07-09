Plan B FM launches 2nd edition of Inter-community Soccer Gala

By Mercy Arthur

Tema July 9, GNA – Plan B FM, a commercial radio station in Tema Community Two, has launched the 2nd edition of the Inter-Community Soccer Gala 2023.

According to Dr. Martian Asare-Aniagyei, Chairman of FreeMinds Communication Company Limited, the Gala was designed to bring together all communities in and around the Greater Accra Region.

The 32 teams are to compete in the football tournament that would kick off on July 21st.

He stated that the maiden edition of Plan B FM Soccer Gala was played over a two-weekend period from Friday, August 5, 2022, to Sunday, August 14, 2022, with Bankuman FC closely followed by Tema Com. 11 FC as second and P.V. Obeng FC as third.

“This second edition promises to introduce more features to give you more playing pleasure”, he noted.

Dr. Asare-Aniagyei said the second edition of the Plan B FM Soccer Gala would test the players real soccer competencies, including stamina and staying power.

He said the players would be playing a full 90 minutes with a 10-minute break as the men would be separated from the boys.

He added there would be a lot of prizes for the second edition and urged all the 32 teams to play their hearts.

Dr. Asare-Aniagyei said the competition would also come with long-term benefits as talents would be exposed to the football fraternity.

“This Soccer Gala also serves as a networking platform for all of us, both at professional and personal levels’, he added.

He said participating in the competition, would improve their wellbeing mentally, emotionally, and psychologically.

Mr. Emmanuel Aidoo, a coach and scout for Kaiser Sports Foundation, also reiterated that some challenges faced by Ghanaian football were the lack of stronger player development and system youth infrastructure, even though Ghana had produced some essential talents over the years.

There was a need to sustain the investment of grassroot footballers and improve coaching methodology.

He said the neglect of grassroot football had produced talents, specifically from Tema. Also, inter-school sporting activities had significantly contributed to the second level of our sports development in the country.

The decline of Ghana Football could be attributed to many factors of investment in sports, among which were poor management and a lack of investment in the clubs when necessary, a lack of proper training and facilities equipment in the coaching stage, and a lack of opportunities for young and experienced footballers to exhibit their talents, among others.

“I believe this tournament will give the players the opportunity to exhibit their football skills to the world”, he said, urging all players to take this tournament as a means of preparation to showcase what they are made of as footballers and to work hard for more opportunities that await them.

Mr. Gabriel Godwin Kwao, Vice President for the Greater Accra Regional Football Association, also emphasised that the tournament served as a platform for young players who would get a scout and also coach them as players; therefore, he encouraged them to bring out their best.

He said football has become more tactical and scientific than previously because it now involves much more skill and speed.

“Ghana Football is managed by the Ghana Football Association and is not based on political interest; hence, people should disregard such issues”, he said.

He said the government should partner with the Ghana Football Association to aid in the improvement of infrastructure for the grassroot players.

Mr. Leonard Morgan, coach and technical director for the tournament, stated the rules governing the games, such as substitution, of which each team is entitled to five substitutions during a match, and duration to be played for 90 minutes, that is, 45 minutes for each half, among others.

That not withstanding, he then balloted among the teams to play in a four-weekend tournament.

GNA

