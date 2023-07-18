Oti Regional Minister pick forms to contest Nkwanta South NPP primaries

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), July 18, GNA – Mr Joshua Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister has picked nomination form to contest the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) upcoming parliamentary primaries in the Nkwanta South Constituency.

The form was picked on behalf of the Minister by some party faithfuls, who believe in the vision of the Minister to represent the people of Nkwanta South for development.

Mr Peter Ayenkeda, leader of the group told Ghana News Agency, the Minister was the best candidate to lead the party into victory, come 2024 because of his hard work and contributions in advancing the development of the region.

He said the Minister had the youth at heart and that they were confident that he would deliver more with the position as a member of parliament, hence their support for him.

Mr Peter Ayenkeda appealed to all contestants to conduct their campaigns in a peaceful manner devoid of insults, knowing that they were all one NPP family.

GNA

