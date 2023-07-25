One dead and 85 rescued as migrant boat sinks in Atlantic Ocean

Madrid, July 25, (dpa/GNA) – One man has died as a boat carrying migrants, sank in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the Spanish island of Gran Canaria, the emergency services of the Canary Islands announced on Tuesday.

The Spanish sea rescue service rescued 85 other occupants of the boat on Monday evening. Four people were taken to hospital with minor injuries. No missing persons were reported by the Spanish authorities.

According to the Spanish aid organisation Caminando Fronteras, at least 951 migrants died trying to reach Spain by sea in the first six months of the year.

The majority of the fatalities (778) were not registered in the Mediterranean Sea, but on the so-called “Canary route” from West Africa to the Canary Islands.

GNA

