NSS, NYA organize Youth Empowerment Summit for NASPA 

Kpone, July 17, GNA – The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) of the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality, in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) and the National Youth Authority (NYA), has organized the second edition of the Youth Empowerment Summit (YES).

Mr Immanuel Nii-Larte Lartey, the District Manager of the National Service Scheme, said the summit, started in 2020 to empower service personnel to be ready for the job market and also create their own jobs.

He said it was the time for them to put in their applications to institutions or apply to schools and be ready to be creative and innovative for the job market.

He encouraged them to their education by applying to their preferred institutions.

Ms Janice Anaman-Mensah, NYA Municipal Youth Director, said the motive for the programme was to empower service personnel who would soon join the job market.

She added that the programme will equip them with the requisite entrepreneurial skills to advance them in the existing competitive job market.

She revealed that the municipal assembly had therefore registered about 100 young entrepreneurs and was ready to assist them with funding to support national development.

She stated that the Government believed in the potency of the private sector and has therefore made available interventions for the youth’s advantage, explaining that service personnel needed to understand that they can be entrepreneurs and have multiple sources of income.

She, therefore, admonished all personnel to leverage the opportunities available to become successful entrepreneurs and venture entrepreneurs into their own businesses, no matter how small they are.

Ms Anaman-Mensah urged them to also champion the work for vocational training aligned with the needs of employment.

“The workspace is competitive, and there is, therefore, no space for people who lack direction and plan, are driven by their desire to create their own business, and do not solely rely on gaining employment in the public sector”, she added.

Mr Yves Hanson-Nortey, Member of Parliament for Tema Central, also stressed that the government, through the YouStart programme, has created an opportunity for the youths to access funding that they can use to develop their businesses, noting that it is therefore up to them to harness these opportunities.

He urged them to avail themselves of the programme the government has provided and take advantage of the opportunity to grow their small businesses.

He said, “Life is not a rehearsal; therefore, take advantage of every opportunity given and get rid of the mentality of always being a servant; you can be a master of your own”.

Mr Samuel Okoe Amanquah, the Municipal Chief Executive of the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly, also added that because of the hard work and discipline of some past personnel, the Assembly has employed them to continue their work.

He again said that although jobs are difficult to come by it is important for the personnel to create their own businesses for income.

“Most of the personnel posted to institutions complain, absent themselves, and sometimes disrespect their superiors, therefore, work hard, be creative, and be innovative in every role you are given”, he added.

