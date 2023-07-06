NPP Presidential Race: No aspirant was given special treatment – Vetting Committee   

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, July 06, GNA – The Presidential Vetting Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it gave a fair hearing to all flagbearer aspirants, who appeared before it during the vetting process, rejecting claims of special treatment for some aspirants.

Some media reports earlier claimed that some aspirants were unhappy with the process and had, therefore, called on the Party’s hierarchy to ensure a level-playing field for all candidates.

Addressing the media after the completion of the vetting process at the Party’s Campaign Office in Kokomlemle, Accra, on Friday, Mr Osei Bonsu (OB) Amoah, Spokesperson for the Vetting Committee, debunked the assertion, saying the Committee stuck to its mandate of ensuring that only qualified aspirants progressed to the next stage of the process.

“That is not the mandate (favour some aspirants) of the Vetting Committee. The Party has listed duties and responsibilities… what every aspirant is expected to do and what officers of the Party are expected to do.

” That is not the mandate of this committee. As I said, the Committee is to submit a report to the National Party.

“As for complaints and comments, they are reserved for the national Party…,” he said.

Mr Amoah added that: “As far as we are concerned, everybody who appeared here will attest to the fact that we were candid to each person, we were fair, and had all the opportunity in the world to respond to questions, and we asked the relevant questions for each of the aspirants irrespective of the fact that you are a former minister, you are a sitting vice president or a former MP or whatever status.

“We treated them equally and fairly before us. That’s the most important thing.”

The Vetting Committee, on Friday, ended its mandate after successfully vetting all ten aspirants, who are hoping to lead the Party in the 2024 election as a flagbearer.

Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Member of Parliament for Mampong, was the last to appear before the committee.

Nine other aspirants – Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former Trade and Industry Minister, Mr Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, a former Energy Minister and Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former NPP General Secretary, have all appeared before the nine-member Vetting Committee, led by Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, a former Speaker of Parliament.

The rest are; Mr Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kofi Konadu Apraku, an Economist, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture and Mr Joe Ghartey, a former Attorney-General and Minister of Railway.

Mr Amoah, who is also the MP for Akwapim South, said the Committee would on Monday, July 10, 2023, submit its report to the Council of Elders of the Party after, which any disqualified aspirant was expected to appeal within 14 days.

He indicated that the Party was committed to going by its timetable as put out.

“As I said, we were given a week within, which to conduct this process and submit a report. Based on our report, the Party will follow on with the timetable, and as it has been put out, when they will ballot and when they will do the Electoral College, all have been spelt out by the Party,” he said.

The NPP has set August 26, to hold its special delegates conference with 900 delegates to trim down the number of candidates to five, provided the Committee approves more than four out of the ten candidates to contest for the position.

The Party has also set November 4, 2023, for its National Congress for the election of a flagbearer for the 2024 election.

